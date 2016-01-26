FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zuger Kantonalbank FY 2015 result up at CHF61.5 mln
#Financials
January 26, 2016 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zuger Kantonalbank FY 2015 result up at CHF61.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Zuger Kantonalbank :

* FY 2015 interest income of 150.8 million Swiss francs ($148.86 million), slightly below the previous year (-1.4 pct)

* FY 2015 business performance of 94.1 million francs, 22.3 pct above previous year’s figure

* FY 2015 result at 61.5 million francs, slightly higher than the year before

* For FY 2015 unchanged dividend of 175 francs per share will be proposed Source text: bit.ly/1QxyYvx Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0130 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
