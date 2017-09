Jan 26 (Reuters) - Energiedienst Holding AG :

* FY operating income decreased compared to 2014 by 82 million euros to 1,003 million euros ($1.09 billion)

* FY 2015 EBIT decreased by 19.1 million to 50.4 million euros(previous year: 69.5 million euros)

* FY 2015 net profit decreased from 56.2 million euros to 39.3 million euros

* To propose dividend of 1.00 Swiss franc per share