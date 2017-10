Jan 26 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd

* Secured the release of four employees last night, who were detained without charge in Nigeria by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

* Intends to work with TCN (Tourist Company of Nigeria) to collate and provide to required information to EFCC

* Further to release of employees, EFCC still wishes to investigate nature of co's original investment into Tourist Company of Nigeria