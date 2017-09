Jan 26 (Reuters) - Byggmax

* Byggmax Q4 EBIT amounted to SEK 44.8 M (37.9), including acquisition costs, EBIT was SEK 35.5 M

* Byggmax Q4 net sales amounted to sek 839.3 m (695.4) up 20.7 percent.

* Proposes dividend of 2.14 SEK/share (2.60)