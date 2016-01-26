BRIEF-Italeaf establishes Numanova Srl in Italy

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Italeaf Spa :

* Established Numanova Srl, Newco in the field of advanced metallurgy and metal powders

* Numanova has a share capital of 2.35 million euros ($2.55 million)

* Forecast investment of 12 million euros, and production capacity of 500 tons/year of metal powder

* Production plant will be located in Italeaf’s industrial area at Nera Montoro

* The company will produce alloys and metal powders for Additive Manufacturing (3D printing), among others Source text for Eikon:

