BRIEF-Italeaf establishes Numanova Srl in Italy
January 26, 2016 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Italeaf establishes Numanova Srl in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Italeaf Spa :

* Established Numanova Srl, Newco in the field of advanced metallurgy and metal powders

* Numanova has a share capital of 2.35 million euros ($2.55 million)

* Forecast investment of 12 million euros, and production capacity of 500 tons/year of metal powder

* Production plant will be located in Italeaf’s industrial area at Nera Montoro

* The company will produce alloys and metal powders for Additive Manufacturing (3D printing), among others Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
