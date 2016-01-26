BRIEF-CMC Markets says London IPO priced at 235-275p/shr

Jan 26 (Reuters) - CMC Markets Plc:
* Announcement of price range
* The price range for the offer has been set at between 235 pence to 275 pence per ordinary share
* At mid-point of price range, CMC’s market capitalisation would be approximately £736 million
* Company intends to use proceeds from primary capital raise to meet costs of IPO and staff incentive plans
* Base transaction size of £231 million (at mid-point) includes primary capital raise by CMC of c.£15 million, with other being sale of secondary shares by certain existing shareholders
* Final pricing is expected to be announced on or around friday 5 February 2016
* Unconditional dealings in CMC ordinary shares on London Stock Exchange are expected to commence on or around Wednesday 10 February 2016