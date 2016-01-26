FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CMC Markets says London IPO priced at 235-275p/shr
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2016 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CMC Markets says London IPO priced at 235-275p/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - CMC Markets Plc:

* Announcement of price range

* The price range for the offer has been set at between 235 pence to 275 pence per ordinary share

* At mid-point of price range, CMC’s market capitalisation would be approximately £736 million

* Company intends to use proceeds from primary capital raise to meet costs of IPO and staff incentive plans

* Base transaction size of £231 million (at mid-point) includes primary capital raise by CMC of c.£15 million, with other being sale of secondary shares by certain existing shareholders

* Final pricing is expected to be announced on or around friday 5 February 2016

* Unconditional dealings in CMC ordinary shares on London Stock Exchange are expected to commence on or around Wednesday 10 February 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.