BRIEF-Russia's X5 Retail Group says Q4 sales up 26.3 pct yr/yr
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 26, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's X5 Retail Group says Q4 sales up 26.3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - X5 Retail Group NV says:

* In Q4 2015, total net retail sales grew 26.3 percent, year-on-year, to 228.5 billion roubles ($2.80 billion), decelerating slightly vs Q3 2015 due to slowing food price inflation and a higher comparative base.

* Q4 like-for-like sales rose 9.8 percent, year-on-year, with traffic up 2.3 percent and basket up 7.4 percent;

* Full-year 2015 sales rose 27.3 percent to 804.1 billion roubles, with like-for-like sales up 13.7 percent.

* The company added a record 1,537 new stores in 2015, vs 939 stores in 2014.  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 81.5900 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
