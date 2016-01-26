FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rtx Q1 EBIT up at DKK 12.1 million
January 26, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rtx Q1 EBIT up at DKK 12.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Rtx A/S :

* Q1 net revenue 91.8 million Danish crowns versus 76.7 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBIT 12.1 million crowns versus 11.2 million crowns year ago

* The development in the first quarter of the financial year confirms the expectations announced in connection with the Annual Report for 2014/15 in which RTX expects revenue in the range of 365-380 million crowns and EBIT in the range of 54-60 million crowns and an EBITDA in the range of 58-66 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
