Jan 26 (Reuters) - Intracom Holdings SA :

* Deal is for creating a coordinated, combined use of individual technological assets for government and private sector in the field of defense and alignment with market trends and competitive practices at an international level

* Its unit Intracom Defense Electronics signs deal with state-owned Greek Defence Systems  Source text: bit.ly/1PzDx9r Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)