BRIEF-Castellum invests in Gothenburg, signs lease deal with 2E Group

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Castellum AB :

* To carry out reconstruction of a classic building in central Gothenburg through its wholly owned subsidiary Eklandia Fastighets AB

* Castellum invests 116 million Swedish crowns ($13.6 million)

* Property is fully let by a 18-year lease with 2E Group where rental income is estimated at 9 million Sweddish crowns per year

* Reconstruction is expected to be completed during Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5634 Swedish crowns)