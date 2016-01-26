BRIEF-Castellum invests in Gothenburg, signs lease deal with 2E Group

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Castellum AB :
* To carry out reconstruction of a classic building in central Gothenburg through its wholly owned subsidiary Eklandia Fastighets AB
* Castellum invests 116 million Swedish crowns ($13.6 million)
* Property is fully let by a 18-year lease with 2E Group where rental income is estimated at 9 million Sweddish crowns per year
* Reconstruction is expected to be completed during Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5634 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)