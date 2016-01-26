FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Castellum invests in Gothenburg, signs lease deal with 2E Group
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2016 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Castellum invests in Gothenburg, signs lease deal with 2E Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Castellum AB :

* To carry out reconstruction of a classic building in central Gothenburg through its wholly owned subsidiary Eklandia Fastighets AB

* Castellum invests 116 million Swedish crowns ($13.6 million)

* Property is fully let by a 18-year lease with 2E Group where rental income is estimated at 9 million Sweddish crowns per year

* Reconstruction is expected to be completed during Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5634 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.