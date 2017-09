Jan 26 (Reuters) - April SA :

* Delivers 2015 full-year sales of 798.0 million euros ($865.4 million), up 4.1 pct

* FY records a 12.9 pct increase in insurance premiums

* FY records a 4.6 pct increase in like for like sales

* Expects its 2015 current EBIT to be slightly below that of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9222 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)