FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Custom Solutions FY net consolidated income up 31.9 pct at 0.5 mln euros
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
January 26, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Custom Solutions FY net consolidated income up 31.9 pct at 0.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Custom Solutions SA :

* Reports FY net consolidated income of 0.5 million euros ($541,900) versus 0.4 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue is 18.5 million euros versus 19.7 million euros a year ago

* Group confirms its position in Bilendi and does not intend to have it evolve over the next six months

* Proposes to the general assembly the distribution of a dividend of 0.10 euros per share identical to the previous year Source text: bit.ly/1PzjgLa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9227 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.