BRIEF-Portugal's EDP Renovaveis clean energy production up 8 pct in 2015

Jan 26 (Reuters) - EDP Renovaveis SA :

* EDP Renovaveis SA, the wind energy subsidiary of EDP Energias de Portugal, says that its clean energy production in 2015 rises 8 percent to 21,388 GWH year on year

* In FY 2015 reaches 29 percent load factor versus 30 percent a year ago

* FY 2015 generation in Europe up 8 percent at 10,062 GWH year on year

* FY 2015 output in Brazil down 6 percent at 222 GWH year on year

* FY 2015 production in North America up 9 percent at 11,103 GWH year on year

Source text: bit.ly/1UoUv8K

