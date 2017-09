Jan 26 (Reuters) - IQ Power Licensing AG :

* Rehabilitation plan for South Korean factory approved by court of Gwangju

* Recorded 115,000 Swiss francs ($112,811) in sales revenue and a loss of 1.377 million Swiss francs in H1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0194 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)