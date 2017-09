Jan 27 (Reuters) - Pz Cussons Nigeria Plc :

* Period ended Nov 28, 2015 profit before tax of 1.15 billion naira versus 1.94 billion naira last year

* Period ended Nov 28, 2015 revenue of 30.61 billion naira versus 31.65 billion naira last year