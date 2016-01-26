FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-De Beers's rough diamond sales in first cycle improved significantly to $540 mln
January 26, 2016 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-De Beers's rough diamond sales in first cycle improved significantly to $540 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc :

* De Beers rough diamond sales Cycle 1, 2016

* Rough diamond sales during first cycle of year improved significantly to $540 million versus $248 million at final sales cycle of 2015

* Positive holiday in US, low levels of rough diamond sales in Q4 of 2015, reduction in making saw polished diamond stocks pull through pipeline

* Rough diamond demand broadened across entire product range as cutting and polishing factories began to increase their activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

