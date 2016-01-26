FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Data Respons unit to buy 100 pct of South Pole Consulting
#IT Services & Consulting
January 26, 2016 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Data Respons unit to buy 100 pct of South Pole Consulting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Data Respons ASA :

* Strengthens its position in services in Sweden

* Sylog Sverige AB, a subsidiary of Data Respons, has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 pct of the shares in South Pole Consulting AB

* South Pole Consulting expects a turnover of 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.4 million) for 2016 with an operating margin of about 10 pct

* Agreement has been reached for a cash consideration of 2.8 million crowns with additional payments Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5653 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
