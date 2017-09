Jan 26 (Reuters) - Graines Voltz SA :

* Reports FY total revenue of 83.5 million euros ($90.6 million) versus 90.5 million euros year ago

* FY operating income is 7.6 million euros versus 7.3 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit group share is 4.3 million euros versus 4.8 million euros a year ago

* Sees stable revenue in 2016