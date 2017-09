Jan 26 (Reuters) - Capelli SA :

* 9-month revenue 47.8 million euros ($51.8 million) versus 34.5 million euros year ago

* Backlog on Jan. 25, 2016 was 200.2 million euros versus 150.5 million euros on Jan. 25, 2015

* Sees 100 million euros in revenue in the near future Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9227 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)