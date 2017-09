Jan 27 (Reuters) - Schlatter Industries AG :

* FY net sales of 83.2 million Swiss francs ($81.8 million) (2014: 89.5 million francs)

* Recorded in 2015 an order intake of 72.9 million francs (2014: 104.7 million francs)

* To conclude FY 2015 within expectations and report an operating loss in mid single-digit million range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0168 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)