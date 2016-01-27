FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-STMicroelectronics Q4 net income falls to $2 mln
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 27, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-STMicroelectronics Q4 net income falls to $2 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - STMicroelectronics NV :

* Reports Q4 net revenues of $1.67 billion and gross margin of 33.5 pct

* 2015 net revenues of $6.90 billion and net income of $104 million

* Free cash flow of $148 million in Q4; $327 million in 2015

* Q4 U.S. GAAP net revenue $1.67 billion versus $1.83 billion year ago

* Q4 U.S. GAAP gross margin 33.5 percent versus 33.8 percent year ago

* Q4 U.S. GAAP operating income $25 million versus $38 million year ago

* Q4 U.S. GAAP net income attributable to parent company $2  million versus $43 million year ago

* Decision to discontinue new products for set top box due to significant losses posted by over past years, challenging market

* ST to discontinue development of new platforms and standard products for set-top-box and home gateway

* Announced a global workforce review

* Redeployment of about 600 employees, currently associated with set-top-box business

* A global workforce re-alignment that may affect approximately 1,400 employees worldwide

* Annualized savings are estimated at $170 million upon completion and restructuring costs at about $170 million

* Expects in Q1, revenues to decrease sequentially by about 3 pct at mid-point, and gross margin to be about 33.0 pct at mid-point

* Expects Q1 2016 revenues to decrease about 3 pct on a sequential basis, plus or minus 3.5 percentage points

* Gross margin in Q1 is expected to be about 33.0 pct plus or minus 2.0 percentage points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.