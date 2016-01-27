FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Qliro swings to core operating loss Q4
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 27, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Qliro swings to core operating loss Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Qliro Group Publ AB

* Q4 net sales increased by 2 pct, amounting to SEK 1,685.5 (1,649.7) million

* Q4 operating profit excluding divested operations during 2014 and non-recurring items amounted to sek -5.7 (8.0) million

* Says Lekmer has in conjunction with year-end closing expensed SEK 26 million related to inventory valuation which is presented under non-recurring items in Q4

* Says we estimate that major operational problems are now behind us, even though it is expected to take another one to two quarters before lekmer is back to same good standing it was a year ago

* Says qliro financial services reported positive earnings in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
