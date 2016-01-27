FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sage Group says business on track after strong first quarter
January 27, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sage Group says business on track after strong first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Sage Group Plc

* organic software and software related services (ssrs) revenue declined by 5.3% as a reflection of planned transition to subscription relationships

* management is confident that business remains on course for fy16 full year guidance

* group organic revenue increased by 6.6% for first three months of year

* organic recurring revenue grew by 10.4%, driven by software subscription revenue which grew by 35.7% for quarter

* delivering at least 6% organic revenue growth and 27% operating margin, weighting investment for growth towards first half of year

* performance in q1 demonstrates continued momentum and was in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)

