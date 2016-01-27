BRIEF-MSC Group proposes rights issue, change of capital structure

Jan 27 (Reuters) - MSC Group AB :
* Proposes rights issue of about 22 million Swedish crowns ($2.6 million)
* One existing share (regardless series) gives right to subscribe for one new B-share at a price of 1.50 crown
* Subscription period runs from and including March 9 to and including March 23
* Further proposes to reduce the company’s share capital by value equal to that raised in rights issue i.e. maximum 22 million crowns
* Reduction will be implemented without cancellation of shares Source text: bit.ly/1PiVrLN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5460 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)