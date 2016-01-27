FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MSC Group proposes rights issue, change of capital structure
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
January 27, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MSC Group proposes rights issue, change of capital structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - MSC Group AB :

* Proposes rights issue of about 22 million Swedish crowns ($2.6 million)

* One existing share (regardless series) gives right to subscribe for one new B-share at a price of 1.50 crown

* Subscription period runs from and including March 9 to and including March 23

* Further proposes to reduce the company’s share capital by value equal to that raised in rights issue i.e. maximum 22 million crowns

* Reduction will be implemented without cancellation of shares Source text: bit.ly/1PiVrLN

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5460 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.