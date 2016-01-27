BRIEF-ISG sees FY trading results in line with its expectations

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Isg Plc
* Continued rejection of offer from Cathexis UK Holdings limited of 143p per share and trading update
* Board of ISG notes announcement made by Cathexis on Jan. 26 2016 that offer has been extended to 1.00pm (London time) on Feb. 1 2016
* Overall group trading results for financial year ending June 30 2016 are expected to be in line with board’s expectations
* Order book as at Dec. 31 2015 was £1.1bn, in line with level disclosed on Dec. 1 2015
* Board also notes once again very low level of acceptances to offer )
* Low acceptance level are clear indication that shareholders agree with board in its continued rejection of offer
* Progress on turnaround plan for uk construction continues
* Overall results for current financial year will have a greater second half weighting
