BRIEF-ISG sees FY trading results in line with its expectations

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Isg Plc

* Continued rejection of offer from Cathexis UK Holdings limited of 143p per share and trading update

* Board of ISG notes announcement made by Cathexis on Jan. 26 2016 that offer has been extended to 1.00pm (London time) on Feb. 1 2016

* Overall group trading results for financial year ending June 30 2016 are expected to be in line with board’s expectations

* Order book as at Dec. 31 2015 was £1.1bn, in line with level disclosed on Dec. 1 2015

* Board also notes once again very low level of acceptances to offer )

* Low acceptance level are clear indication that shareholders agree with board in its continued rejection of offer

* Progress on turnaround plan for uk construction continues

* Overall results for current financial year will have a greater second half weighting

* Board reaffirms its intention to pay an interim dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: