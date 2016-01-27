FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-NNIT Q4 operating profit up at DKK 92.5 mln
January 27, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-NNIT Q4 operating profit up at DKK 92.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add “mln” in headline)

Jan 27 (Reuters) - NNIT A/S :

* Q4 operating profit 92.5 million Danish crowns ($13.5 million) versus 89.9 million crowns year ago

* Q4 revenue 722.9 million crowns versus 688.8 million crowns year ago

* Proposes a dividend of 4.00 crowns per share for 2015

* 2016 operating profit margin in reported currencies is expected to be around 0.3 pp higher based on current exchange rates

* 2016 revenue in constant currencies is forecasted to grow at least 5 percent, and revenue growth in reported currencies is expected to be at the same level based on current exchange rates

* 2016 operating profit margin is forecasted to be 10-11 percent in constant currencies Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8614 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

