REFILE-BRIEF-Ericsson: Plans for stable North America networks market, prepared for more cost cuts

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Ericsson executives at Q4 report presentation:

* Ericsson CFO says we don’t believe North America networks market will come back to levels of 2014, at least not short term

* Ericsson CEO says higher alertness than normal for possible more cost cuts

* Ericsson CFO says planning scenario for North America networks market is continued stabilisation with pockets of growth driven by quality Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg)