BRIEF-UK lender Paragon Group posts higher pretax profit
January 27, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK lender Paragon Group posts higher pretax profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Paragon Group Of Companies Plc :

* Underlying operating profits (before fair value items and acquisition related costs) of £35.2 million were 13.9 pct higher than £30.9 million reported for corresponding period in previous year

* Pre-tax profit, after a credit of £0.9 million for fair value hedging items, was £33.9 million for period (Q1 2015: £30.2 million)

* Financial performance remains strong, in line with management’s expectations

* Capital base is strong, reflected by its core tier 1 ratio which stood at 16.8 pct at 31 December 2015 and its leverage ratio of 7.0 pct at same date

* Loan portfolios continue to perform well, generating strong profits and cash flows

* Buy-To-Let originations were 80.6 pct higher than same period in 2015, at £400.9 million

* Buy-to-let market has seen strong growth in recent years, driven by increasing levels of tenant demand

* Fiscal and regulatory changes and proposals, introduced over last six months, may soften rate of growth for buy-to-lending as time progresses towards their full implementation in 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

