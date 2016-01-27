FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Concentric wins order
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
January 27, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Concentric wins order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Concentric Ab

* Concentric secures nomination for EHS system with leading global OEM

* Says global manufacturer of heavy trucks and buses nominated Concentric to manufacture Electro Hydraulic Steering units for their hybrid applications

* Says production will start in Q4 of 2016, reaching mature volumes in 2018, which are expected to generate annual revenues of approximately 15 million Swedish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

