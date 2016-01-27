BRIEF-Concentric wins order

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Concentric Ab

* Concentric secures nomination for EHS system with leading global OEM

* Says global manufacturer of heavy trucks and buses nominated Concentric to manufacture Electro Hydraulic Steering units for their hybrid applications

* Says production will start in Q4 of 2016, reaching mature volumes in 2018, which are expected to generate annual revenues of approximately 15 million Swedish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)