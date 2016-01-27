FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Skandiabanken: effects in Q4 2015 of Visa's acquisition of Visa Europe ltd.
January 27, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Skandiabanken: effects in Q4 2015 of Visa's acquisition of Visa Europe ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Skandiabanken ASA :

* Assuming distribution from Visa Norge to participating banks will be covered by exemption method, so that effect on other comprehensive income after tax in Q4 2015 will be 130 million Norwegian crowns ($15.0 million)

* Concluded estimated fair value of cash consideration and preferred shares related to visa transaction should be 131 million crowns classified as an asset available for sale in balance sheet

* Estimated effect on CET1 is about 0.4 pct-points. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6932 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

