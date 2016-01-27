BRIEF-Skandiabanken: effects in Q4 2015 of Visa's acquisition of Visa Europe ltd.

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Skandiabanken ASA :

* Assuming distribution from Visa Norge to participating banks will be covered by exemption method, so that effect on other comprehensive income after tax in Q4 2015 will be 130 million Norwegian crowns ($15.0 million)

* Concluded estimated fair value of cash consideration and preferred shares related to visa transaction should be 131 million crowns classified as an asset available for sale in balance sheet

* Estimated effect on CET1 is about 0.4 pct-points. Source text for Eikon:

