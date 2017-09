BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank 2015 net income up at DKK 459 mln

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S

* FY total core income 954 million Danish crowns ($138.9 million) versus 907 million crowns year ago

* FY loan losses 60 million crowns versus 87 million crowns year ago

* FY net income 459 million crowns versus 446 million crowns year ago

* Proposed 2015 dividend raised from 26 crowns to 30 crowns per share

* Proposes new buy-back programme for up to 140 million crowns, increasing total distribution to 61 pct

* Expects core earnings of 475 - 575 million crowns in 2016

