Jan 27 (Reuters) - Concentric AB :

* Secures nomination for EHS system with a global OEM 

* Production will start in Q4 of 2016, reaching mature volumes in 2018

* Mature volumes are expected to generate annual revenues of about 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.76 million) across Europe Source text: bit.ly/1WNnaG7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5351 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)