BRIEF-Raisio to build its own bioenergy plant in Finland

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Raisio Oyj :
* To build its own bioenergy plant in Finland
* Value of investment is about 8 million euros ($8.68 million)
* Facility will be launched during spring 2017
* Construction work is scheduled to begin in winter 2016
* Employment effect throughout value chain 30-40 jobs
* Says the bioenergy plant will be for the production of steam and district heating used in Raisio’s industrial area
* Construction of own bioenergy plant is part of the company’s goal to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy whenever it is ecologically and economically viable Source text for Eikon:
