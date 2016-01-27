FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raisio to build its own bioenergy plant in Finland
January 27, 2016 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Raisio to build its own bioenergy plant in Finland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Raisio Oyj :

* To build its own bioenergy plant in Finland

* Value of investment is about 8 million euros ($8.68 million)

* Facility will be launched during spring 2017

* Construction work is scheduled to begin in winter 2016

* Employment effect throughout value chain 30-40 jobs

* Says the bioenergy plant will be for the production of steam and district heating used in Raisio’s industrial area

* Construction of own bioenergy plant is part of the company’s goal to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy whenever it is ecologically and economically viable Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9212 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

