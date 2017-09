Jan 27 (Reuters) - Arbul Entegre Tekstil Isletmeleri AS :

* Terminates share capital increase plan application to 36.2 million lira ($12.11 million) since stock’s 30-day weighed average price before Jan. 5 stayed under 2 lira Source text for Eikon:

