Jan 27 (Reuters) - AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG :

* 9-month sales increased by 19.4 pct to 584.3 million euros ($634.78 million)

* 9-month EBITDA increased by 10.2 pct to 140.2 million euros

* 9-month consolidated net income of 60.2 million euros by 19.6 pct higher than last year

* Confirms outlook for the fiscal year 2015/16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)