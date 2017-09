Jan 27 (Reuters) - As Roma SpA :

* Sells player Yao Gervais Kouassi (Gervinho) to Hebei China Fortune FC for 18 million euros ($19.56 million) plus a variable amount of up to 1 million euros on the achievement of certain sporting goals Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)