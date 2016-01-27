BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Tribunal approves merger of Al Noor Hospitals and Mediclinic

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Competition Tribunal

* Has approved the merger of Al Noor Hospitals Group and Mediclinic without conditions.

* Al Noor will have control over Mediclinic, which will change its name to Mediclinic International.

* Merger between Stella Capital Partners Limited and Friedshelf 1678 has been approved by the competition tribunal without conditions

* Tribunal has approved the merger between Unitrans Automotive, ultimately owned by Steinhoff Group, and Automall without conditions Further company coverage: [MDCJ.J ANHA.L SCPJ.J SHFFp.J]