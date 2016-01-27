FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eurazeo Patrimoine in negotiations with AccorHotels to acquire portfolio of 85 hotels
#Financials
January 27, 2016 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eurazeo Patrimoine in negotiations with AccorHotels to acquire portfolio of 85 hotels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Eurazeo :

* Eurazeo Patrimoine in exclusive negotiations to acquire a portfolio of 85 hotels and create a dedicated hotel platform

* Eurazeo and Accorhotels would hold stakes of 70 pct and 30 pct, respectively

* The transaction represents an asset value of 504 million euro ($547.7 million) and an equity investment of approximately 150 million euro ($163.01 million) for Eurazeo Patrimoine Source text: bit.ly/1nyjYm2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

