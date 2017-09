Jan 27 (Reuters) - Groupe Partouche Sa

* FY revenue of 400.3 million euro versus 409.6 million euro ($445.2 million) a year ago

* FY consolidated EBITDA of 75.0 million euro versus 68.7 million euro a year ago

* FY net income of 9.3 million euro versus 5.3 million euro a year ago

* The group expects further growth in its results in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1NB2ytr

