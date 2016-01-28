FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ascom Holding FY 2015 revenue down at CHF 411 mln
#Communications Equipment
January 28, 2016 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ascom Holding FY 2015 revenue down at CHF 411 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ascom Holding AG :

* Achieves net profit of around 24 million Swiss francs ($23.59 million) in fiscal year 2015

* Revenues of around 411 million francs in fiscal year 2015 (2014: 437.7 million francs)

* EBITDA margin of around 11.5 pct for the fiscal year 2015 (2014: 14.8 pct)

* Confirms its guidance for the wireless solution division in 2016 and 2017, targeting revenue growth of 5 - 10 pct at constant exchange rates with an EBITDA margin of 14 - 18 pct

* Will propose an unchanged dividend of 0.45 francs per share  Source text: bit.ly/206IifG Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0174 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

