Jan 28 (Reuters) - Media 6 SA :

* FY current operating profit stable at 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million)

* FY net loss group share 771,000 euros versus profit 27,000 euros a year ago

* Aims for improvement in operating profit, despite China restructuring costs Source text: bit.ly/1Kc7FW4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)