BRIEF-Sparebanken More Q4 net interest income down at NOK 279 mln

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Sparebanken More :

* Q4 net interest income 279 million Norwegian crowns ($32.2 million) versus 282 million crowns year ago

* Q4 net income 122 million crowns versus 127 million crowns year ago

* Q4 loan losses 25 million crowns versus 7 million crowns year ago

* Says at year-end 2015, core Tier 1 capital was 14.2 pct, up from 12 pct at same time in 2014

* Says economic outlook for Møre og Romsdal weakened slightly last few months due to expectations of somewhat lower growth in interest‘l economy

* Recommends paying out a cash dividend of 11.50 crowns per equity certificate for 2015 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.6661 Norwegian crowns)