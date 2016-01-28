FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Paypoint says Q3 net revenue at 35 million stg, up 1.8 pct YoY
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Paypoint says Q3 net revenue at 35 million stg, up 1.8 pct YoY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Paypoint Plc :

* We have continued to make progress across businesses in Q3.

* Retail services have grown strongly, our new terminal is in pilot in UK and we have made good progress in developing our core EPOS software

* Group net revenues were 35 million stg, up 1.8 pct from net revenues for Q3 last year

* Overall transactions processed during quarter were 225.4 million, up 3.9 pct on 216.9 million transactions in same period last year

* Mobile and Online transactions increased by 37.6 pct to 50.2 million in period, compared to 36.5 million last year

* Group had cash of 55.7 million stg (30 September: 46.1 million stg), after payment of interim dividend of 9.7 million stg in period

* Collect+ volumes increased by 5 pct to over 6 million transactions in period, with a record Christmas week of 638,000 transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.