Jan 28 (Reuters) - Electrolux

* Electrolux names new heads of major appliances emea and major appliances north america

* Says Daniel (dan) Arler has been appointed new head of major appliances europe, middle east and africa

Says Alan Shaw has been appointed new head of major appliances north america and executive vice president of ab electrolux