BRIEF-Daily Mail keeps full-year revenue, profit outlook
#Publishing
January 28, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Daily Mail keeps full-year revenue, profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Daily Mail And General Trust Plc :

* Q1 revenue rose 1 percent to 500 million stg

* Trading in line with our expectations; outlook for year unchanged

* Revenue and profit outlook for year unchanged

* Daily Mail cover price increase from 60 pence to 65 pence with effect from 1 february 2016

* Announcement of chief executive martin morgan’s retirement at end of 2016

* Board will consider both internal and external candidates

* Notice given ensures that there is sufficient time to allow a thorough search process to take place

* Underlying #revenue growth of 2% from our b2b businesses

* Net debt increased by £21 million to £723 million, in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
