BRIEF-Tsb Banking FY statutory PBT down 60 pct

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Tsb Banking Group

* Management profit before tax - which removes the distortion of one-off and volatile items - was 105.7 million stg, down 21 percent

* Statutory PBT was 67.6 million stg, a 60 pct decline driven by the one-off recognition in 2014 of a 64 million stg non-recurring pension gain and the recognition in 2015 of one-off Sabadell transaction related costs

* FY franchise banking net interest margin 3.61 pct versus 3.62%

* Beats 2015 growth expectations and increases customer lending by 22 pct.

* Common equity tier one ratio of 17.8 pct