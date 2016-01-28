BRIEF-General Electric, Petrofac awarded contract to build electrical substations

Jan 28 (Reuters) - General Electric Co

* contract award of more than £110 million to build onshore and offshore electrical substations

* wind farm will commence operations in march 2018.

* contract to engineer, construct and install a turnkey power system to efficiently connect up to 336 megawatts of clean energy from galloper offshore wind farm off coast of suffolk, u.k., to british grid

* construction will continue through 2016 with offshore substation scheduled to be installed in 2017