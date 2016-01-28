FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology receives two contracts, FY 2015 net sales at CHF 323.6 mln
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
January 28, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology receives two contracts, FY 2015 net sales at CHF 323.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Receives two important contracts valued at over 22 million Swiss francs ($21.62 million)

* Order volume of contracts, which are recorded for January 2016, amounts to over 22 million francs and delivery of all equipment to both customers is scheduled throughout first half of 2016

* Total incoming orders of 418.9 million francs in fiscal year 2015, representing an increase of 28.5 pct compared to previous year period (FY 2014: 326.0 million francs)

* Order backlog of 257.5 million francs as of Dec. 31, 2015

* Net sales for 2015 amounted to 323.6 million francs based on preliminary unaudited results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0176 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.