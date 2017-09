Jan 28 (Reuters) - Chargeurs SA :

* Reports Q4 consolidated revenue of 123.8 million euros ($134.8 million) versus 113.5 million euros a year ago

* FY consolidated revenue 498.7 million euros versus 478.3 million euros a year ago

* FY recurring operating income will top the announced 27 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1npGlt7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)