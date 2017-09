Jan 28 (Reuters) - Amasten Holding publ AB :

* Divests via subsidiary two properties in Skärblacka for 11.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.35 million)

* Says underlying property value of 11.5 million crowns exceeds by 6.5 pct valuation done in Q3 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5172 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)